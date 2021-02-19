Concord names new finance director

“I am grateful for the opportunities that the City has given me to grow professionally and I am humbled to be selected as the next Finance Director,” said Jones. “Being able to serve the City I grew up in is special and I look forward to continuing the success of the Finance Department to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

A Certified Public Account since 2008, Jones worked at a public accounting firm for two years before joining the City of Concord. Prior to Jones employment with the Finance Department, the City hired external auditors to prepare financial statements. Jones brought her knowledge of governmental audits to the City and began preparing financial statements in-house, resulting in substantial cost savings to the City and a significantly smoother external audit process. Also, under her supervision the City of Concord’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Governmental Finance Officers Association. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a governmental body and its management.

Ms. Jones is a native of Concord, NC. She graduated from Concord High School, and received both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree from UNC Charlotte. She lives in Cabarrus County with her husband, Justin, and their daughter, Abby.