Concord native's writing team wins Emmy award for work on Netflix's 'Dash & Lily'

Bringing to life a series which already has seen the silver screen is a challenge, but it was one Barbee was excited to take on. There were five writers on Netflix’s “Dash & Lily” including Cohn herself. One of the big challenges with working from source material is doing it justice but also having the freedom to roam creatively. Cohn gave Barbee and her team just that.

“We sort of took the jumping off point but then we just changed everything,” Barbee said. “We just wrote a new story and Rachel — one of the co-writers — was in the writer’s room for some of it because she wrote one of the episodes and so it was great. I couldn’t believe how open she was. She was like, ‘We wrote the book, the book did well now let’s do the TV show. You guys figure out what the TV show is,’ so we were able to use the material and then jump off.”

The first episode of the show and the first chapter of the book go almost beat for beat and note for note, but there are certainly changes made after that. But working with Cohn made it much easier to tell a new story while still remaining faithful to the tone of the original.