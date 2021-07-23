Concord native's writing team wins Emmy award for work on Netflix's 'Dash & Lily'

Carol Barbee didn’t have to think very hard about what her reaction was when she found out she and her writing team won a Daytime Emmy for her work on Netflix’s “Dash & Lily.” She actually caught her reaction on camera — not on purpose — but she did catch it.
The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were hosted virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Barbee was hoping to get showrunner Joe Tracz’s reaction to the announcement of the winners for ‘Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program.’ She just caught her own by accident.
“I was trying to take a picture of Joe and I guess I hit the wrong button and the camera flipped around and took a picture of me,” she said with a laugh in a phone interview Thursday.
It seems only appropriate that a project Barbee had so much fun on would come with an award and a laugh. The Concord native and Executive Producer of Netflix’s “Raising Dion” got a unique opportunity to join the writing team for “Dash & Lily” which premiered on Netflix in 2020 and she enjoyed every single minute of it. Earning an Emmy for their work was “just icing on the cake.”
“I was just so pleasantly surprised because I’ve been doing this a long time and ‘Dash & Lily’ was one of the loveliest experiences I’ve had as a writer in a writer’s room,” she said. “I’ve been in a lot of writer’s rooms and it was just this kind of lovely, perfect experience.”
“Dash & Lily” is the story of “a whirlwind holiday romance (where) cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City.”
The show is based off of Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s 2010 novel “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” and finds 17-year-old Dash trading messages with Lily who left a message in a notebook in a New York City bookstore called The Strand.
A romance develops without the two having ever seen each other as they come to fall in love with each other’s words in a red notebook with the words “DO YOU DARE?” emblazoned across the front.
Now, if that setup sounds slightly familiar to another movie or book there is a reason for that. The 2008 movie “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist” starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings is based off the 2006 novel of the same name which was written by the same author’s of “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares.” Cohn and Levithan like to say their series take place in the same universe and there can be little Easter eggs connecting them to each other in their books. Barbee mentioned the band “Where’s Fluffy” which Nick and Norah search for in their story. She said there is often graffiti of the band’s logo sprinkled throughout their stories and there might even be a reference to the band somewhere in “Dash & Lily.”
Bringing to life a series which already has seen the silver screen is a challenge, but it was one Barbee was excited to take on. There were five writers on Netflix’s “Dash & Lily” including Cohn herself. One of the big challenges with working from source material is doing it justice but also having the freedom to roam creatively. Cohn gave Barbee and her team just that.
“We sort of took the jumping off point but then we just changed everything,” Barbee said. “We just wrote a new story and Rachel — one of the co-writers — was in the writer’s room for some of it because she wrote one of the episodes and so it was great. I couldn’t believe how open she was. She was like, ‘We wrote the book, the book did well now let’s do the TV show. You guys figure out what the TV show is,’ so we were able to use the material and then jump off.”
The first episode of the show and the first chapter of the book go almost beat for beat and note for note, but there are certainly changes made after that. But working with Cohn made it much easier to tell a new story while still remaining faithful to the tone of the original.
“I’ve done it before where you have material that you’re working off of and the authors of that material are a little more insistent on sticking to their story which is often really hard to do,” Barbee said. “You really need the freedom to tell the best story and sometimes the way real events turn out or the way someone wrote a book doesn’t really work for TV and film, so we were really lucky this time. It was a great setup, she had some great characters in there, but then we were able to just make them our own.”
What resulted was a show that currently has a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a Daytime Emmy Award for the writer’s room including Barbee, Cohn, Tracz, Lauren Moon and Harry Tarre, and two more Daytime Emmy wins for “Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program” and “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program (Jodi Long).”
The show also received Daytime Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program (Midori Francis) and “Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program.”
Barbee took on this show after finishing up writing and producing the first season of “Raising Dion” and was happy to settle into a role as a writer as a bit of a break. What she got was one of the best experiences of her career.
“It’s really hard producing a show and being showrunner, so to be able to then sit in a writer’s room and just come up with stories and write scripts and talk with other writers and not have to deal with any of the producing duties, I was just a writer on that show, it felt like a vacation to me,” she said. “So to win an Emmy — to even be nominated for an Emmy, but then to win an Emmy — for that lovely experience is like, just icing on the cake, it was really lovely.”
The writers of “Dash & Lily” have already completed scripts for Season 2 of the show, now they just have to wait to see if Netflix decides to move forward with another. There are three books in the “Dash & Lily” Series — “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares,” “The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily” and “Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily” — so there is plenty of source material to work from if the creators wish to continue with their formula of taking the jumping off point of these books and going from there.
For now Barbee is spending time with her husband who is currently working as an actor in Mexico and she is thinking about what project she will take on next. She just finished filming the second season of “Raising Dion” which is currently in post production and is hoping for a third season of that show as well.
But no matter what happens next she is always happy to have the opportunities she does and always looks back on her time at Central Cabarrus High School and in Concord itself and knows her jumping off point was so important to her success.
“My brother and sister and mom are there and still on the street that we grew up on — well, my sister lives in Charlotte — but my brother has a house next to my mom and they live on Barbee Road which is where I grew up and I have family and friends and everything there and that’s home,” she said. “It’s very touching to me when people from back home are happy about something that I’ve done or proud of it or whatever. It’s very touching to me because that’s my home.”