CONCORD – City of Concord government offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, for Good Friday.

Anyone still looking for fun, family-friendly activities to celebrate this weekend is invited to join us in Downtown Concord for the annual Bunny Run 5K & Festival on Saturday, April 8. The free one-mile fun run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and festival activities begin at 9 a.m.

Holiday schedule for city services

Garbage and recycling will operate on a regular schedule.

Bulk and yard waste collection will run on a condensed holiday schedule. City crews will service Friday customers along with Thursday customers on April 6. Customers should have their debris and items at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

City recreation centers will follow holiday hours on Friday, April 7, and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed. All parks and greenways will be open.

Bunny Run 5K & Festival

On Saturday, April 8, the annual Bunny Run 5K & Festival in Downtown Concord will begin with a free one-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 9 a.m. There’s still time to register for the Bunny Run 5K! Online registration is available through Saturday with additional opportunities to register in person the day of the race.

There are plenty of activities for non-runners too! The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. along McCachern Boulevard and features inflatables, arts and crafts, food trucks, music, and dancing and photos with the Easter Bunny!

Road closures to accommodate the Bunny Run 5K & Festival will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. During the event, McCachern Boulevard SE between Cabarrus Avenue E and Corban Avenue SE will be closed to through traffic. Businesses along McCachern Boulevard, including the U.S. Post Office, will remain accessible via Means Avenue SE; motorists will be allowed to make a right turn only from Means Avenue onto McCachern Boulevard.