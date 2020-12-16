Concord opens Hector H. Henry II Greenway Riverwalk

"It is our hope that the money that we provide helps to leverage other sources of funding," Carolina Thread Trail Director Bret Baronack said. "Our grants and review committee and our board saw the importance of this connected trail."

The greenway is part of the Thread Trail's plans to eventually expand along Ricky River to the North and South, Baronack.

"This plays into what the Carolina Thread Trail is really all about a regional context. By acting locally here and connecting their greenway, they are being part of something that is much larger and will connect with Kannapolis to the North eventually and then also what is very key to this is its eventual connection to the Cross Charlotte trail in Mecklenburg county," Baronack said.

The Carolina Thread Trail Plans to make the Rocky River Corridor is part of greenways, trails and blueways that will link 15 counties along the Rocky River. The corridor in Cabarrus County will eventually cover 14 miles.

During the pandemic, these types of trails are opening opportunities for families, Director Baronack said.

"There is no question, these types of facilities are so important and throughout 2020, we have seen with COVID in play, that people are wanting to get outdoors," the director said. "That is just evidence that these are very attractive amenities for residents to have in the area. It is a day of celebration in my mind."