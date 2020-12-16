Concord opens Hector H. Henry II Greenway Riverwalk

CONCORD The Hector H. Henry Greenway Riverwalk in Concord was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Concord mayor and council members.
Mayor Bill Dusch and Council members Terry Crawford, Jennifer Parsley, Brian King and JC McKenzie helped cut the ribbon.
After the ribbon cutting, attendees were able to walk the trails. Residents had already begun using the trails ahead of the ribbon cutting with dogs and kids in tow.
Mayor Dusch gave his approval of the riverwalk.
"I love it because it is a five and a half mile full trip from out front and back and it is so scenic and you fell like you are away from everybody," Dusch said.
The Hector H. Henry II Greenway extends from Weddington Road near the Bark Park and ends at Clover Road. There is a pedestrian access at Clover Road and trail walkers can park at the Weddington Road entrance.
The Concord Mayor said the greenway is a part of the cities interconnectivity goals with neighboring cities.
"One of the things we are putting a lot of effort into is connecting our communities," Dusch said. "This is one way to do it."
The riverwalk added 1.3 miles of open walkspace, making the greenway a total 2.25 miles. The project was completed through a $120,000 Carolina Thread Trail Implementation Grant.
"It is our hope that the money that we provide helps to leverage other sources of funding," Carolina Thread Trail Director Bret Baronack said. "Our grants and review committee and our board saw the importance of this connected trail."
The greenway is part of the Thread Trail's plans to eventually expand along Ricky River to the North and South, Baronack.
"This plays into what the Carolina Thread Trail is really all about a regional context. By acting locally here and connecting their greenway, they are being part of something that is much larger and will connect with Kannapolis to the North eventually and then also what is very key to this is its eventual connection to the Cross Charlotte trail in Mecklenburg county," Baronack said.
The Carolina Thread Trail Plans to make the Rocky River Corridor is part of greenways, trails and blueways that will link 15 counties along the Rocky River. The corridor in Cabarrus County will eventually cover 14 miles.
During the pandemic, these types of trails are opening opportunities for families, Director Baronack said.
"There is no question, these types of facilities are so important and throughout 2020, we have seen with COVID in play, that people are wanting to get outdoors," the director said. "That is just evidence that these are very attractive amenities for residents to have in the area. It is a day of celebration in my mind."
