Concord opens third segment of Hector H. Henry II Greenway

CONCORD — Despite the uncooperative weather, the newest segment of the Hector H. Henry II Greenway, The Mills at Rocky River opened, Wednesday, March 23.

Concord city council members, city staff and other community members huddled inside of The Drake Assisted Living Facility — whose grand opening is scheduled March 24 — to get out of the rain and officially open the new greenway segment. Mayor Bill Dusch opened the ceremony.

"The weather didn't quite cooperate, but we'll just pretend the trail is right here," the mayor joked.

The new segment of the Hector H. Henry II Greenway is a natural surface trail that runs about 2.7 miles long and has an easy to moderate difficulty for both pedestrians and bikers. Those taking the trail will also have a view of the Rocky River. There are also seven bridge crossings. There are two neighborhood connections: one at Millstone Circle and one at Drake Mill Lane.

The Mills at Rocky River is the third segment of the greenway to open along with Moss Creek and Riverwalk. The city opened the Riverwalk segment of the greenway in 2020, which added over a mile to the greenway. Unlike the other segments of the greenway, which were made of asphalt and boardwalk, this trail has natural surface.

The current portions of the Hector H. Henry II Greenway total 6.87 miles. Once the project is complete, the greenway will encompass about 14 miles long.

The greenway is the city's longest greenway project and was named in honor of former Council member Dr. Hector Henry in 2013, who was an avid runner. Henry passed away a few months later.

The idea for The Mills at Rocky River was dreamed up in 2016 and officially put in motion once the greenway easements were conveyed in November 2017.

To help fund the project, the city received assistance from a Carolina Thread Trail Implementation Grant awarded at $48,000 and a Cabarrus County Neighborhood Matching Grant awarded at $50,000.

The Carolina Thread Trail was also involved in the project not only in funding but in planning for the future of the greenway and connecting it. The greenway is part of the thread trails plans to expand along the Rocky River Corridor with greenways, blueways and trails. The thread trail is also assisting the city in its plans to interconnect its greenways with other neighboring cities. The Mills at Rocky River is right next to the Town of Harrisburg and could be a site for that interconnectivity.

The Mills at Rocky Road segment of the greenway can be accessed at 1095 Drake Mill Ln. SW, Concord, NC 28025.