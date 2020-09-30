Concord-Padgett Regional Airport plans Emergency Incident Exercise

CONCORD — Local emergency responders from Concord and Cabarrus County will participate in an emergency incident exercise on Friday, October 2, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The exercise will occur at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and simulate the emergency response for a downed aircraft on the runway.

City and county law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical teams simulating their responses will treat city staff volunteers, who will play the role of victims. Although the incident is not real, the response will be as realistic as possible to ensure personnel receive in-depth training and the opportunity to enhance their skills.

This triannual FAA mandated exercise helps develop, sustain, and provide feedback on the proficiency in the tasks that make up critical emergency response operations. It is a learning opportunity for responders to examine the unique aspects of responding to aircraft incidents. The airfield will be closed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Partners and tenants of Concord-Padgett Regional received notification of this closure in advance.