Concord parks $60 million GO bond is up for vote

CONCORD — As voters head to the polls, they will finally have a chance to vote on the $60 million parks GO bond for the City of Concord.

The Independent Tribune has followed the GO bond referendum's creation since it was discussed by the city council in February this year.

Council members voted unanimously to put the $60 million Parks and Recreation GO Bond to the voters. This bond will fund nine park projects, including four new parks and five renovations to existing parks. It will also fund the an addition eight miles of greenway for park projects.

The city hasn't put forth a GO Bond referendum since 1984. The city said many current voters may not have lived in Concord or may not have been born yet the last time voters were asked to decide on a bond.

Should the bond referendum go through Nov. 8, the city will be able to borrow up to $60 million in GO bonds over the next 7-10 years. The city is required to repay the binds within 20 years.

A Concord spokesperson wrote in an email that the city is able to borrow the money at low interest rates.

"General Obligation (GO) bonds are the most effective and least costly financing option available to cities and towns for projects like these," the spokesperson wrote. "Given the city’s excellent credit rating (implied AAA bond rating) and financial management, Concord can borrow money at low interest rates and issuance costs.".

One of the major reasons the city council first discussed a parks GO bond is due to the city's low ratio of population number to recreation programming.

"Concord is the tenth largest and sixth fastest growing city in the state, yet when it comes to parks and recreational programming we are behind," the spokes person wrote. "Concord participates in a UNC School of Government benchmarking project where we compare our various services to other like-cities. When it comes to the number of parks, we are tied for last. And we rank near the bottom – or at best, middle of the pack – across all other parks and rec benchmarks."

The Cabarrus Community as a whole has expressed a need for better access to recreational programming.

According to the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment from the Cabarrus Health Alliance, many county residents lack access for physical activity.

In the survey, 42% of community respondents felt quality of recreational opportunities was a somewhat significant issue.

Only 20% of Cabarrus County residents currently have access to locations for physical activity, and 26% of community respondents do not have access to trails, greenways or bike paths

Plans for the parks and renovations to be funded through the GO bond were based off of community surveys the City of Concord has conducted.

Over the past six years, the city conducted community input research for parks and recreation. The city received more than 33,000 responses during its research to help determine the locations, features and amenities.

The top five requests across the public input were:

Greenways/trails/connectivity

Playgrounds

Picnic areas/shelters

Event spaces/flexible open spaces

Outdoor courts like pickleball and basket ball and aquatics like splashpads

There are seven city council adopted park master plans, with W.W. Flowe Park currently underway. Also, the Poplar Tent Trailhead Park does not yet have an adopted master plan.

In total, the bond will finance:

Four new parks

Eight miles of greenways/trails

11 new playgrounds

15 picnic areas/shelters

Outdoor classroom space

Open green space

Public art/sculpture Garden

14 pickleball courts

6 basketball courts

Small cricket pitch

18 hole disc golf course (disc golf expansion at Dorton)

Skate park and pump track

Two dog parks (small and large dog areas similar to Weddington Road Bark Park)

Three splashpads

As for the public art opportunity, Liz Fitzgerald, executive director of the Cabarrus Arts Council, said the CAC has endorsed "saying yes" to the bond.

"New parks in neighborhoods where we don't currently have public spaces is a great opportunity for arts," Fitzgerald said. "And other recreation provides an opportunity for the arts to reach people right in their communities.

"Having outdoor spaces and places for families to play and engage with community is an important incubator for feeling a sense of community. The reason it matters to us is the opportunity to have parks be a space for public art, so families can have access to art in areas right where they live."

Voters are currently able to participate in early voting. And with the Nov. 8 voting day nearly here, the community will soon be able to have its say on the GO bond.