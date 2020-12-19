Concord Parks and Rec increases COVID-19 restrictions

CONCORD – As a result of recent recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the City of Concord Parks and Recreation is limiting access to the following facilities to help protect the health and safety of our staff and visitors:
- All Community Rooms will be closed for public reservations until March 1, 2021.
- Youth Basketball is postponed until the Summer of 2021. Registration is now open. The deadline to register is January 10, 2021. For more details, please call 704-920-5600 or email recreation@concordnc.gov.
- The following Recreation Centers will operate under the new recreation center hours effective December 21, 2020:
- David Phillip’s Activity Center (946 Burrage Road, NE Concord, NC 28025) Open Tuesday & Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Academy Recreation Center (147 Academy Ave, NW Concord, NC 28025) Closed. The Administration Offices are open Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.
- Logan Multi-Purpose Center (184 Booker St., SW Concord, NC 28025) Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:00 am-8:00 pm. The Lunch Plus Program will continue as scheduled.
- Hartsell Recreation Center (60 Hartsell School Rd. Concord, NC 28027) Open Tuesday, Thursday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm and Saturday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm.
The City of Concord will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in consultation with state and local officials. As conditions change, adjustments will be made. Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure that we’re doing our part to protect the health and well-being of staff and park visitors.
Please continue to stay connected. For more information, visit concordnc.gov or call 704-920-5600 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday thru Friday.
