Concord plans water system improvements

CONCORD – The City of Concord Water Resources Department will soon be updating a portion of the city’s water system to keep pace with increased demands and future economic development.

Beginning in early March, the City will commence work to improve fire flows, which may result in an increase in water system pressures at some private properties. Water Resources estimates that some areas may experience static water pressure increases of up to 20 psi during the Pressure Zone Changes.

In anticipation of this work, private property owners are encouraged to visit https://www.concordnc.gov/waterupdates and use the interactive map to determine if their property falls within the work area. Impacted property owners may evaluate their private water services for compatibility with the Pressure Zone Changes. Any improvements made to private utility services are the financial responsibility of the owner.

Property owners electing to make improvements to their private water services are encouraged to have work completed by March 7, 2021.

For questions or to learn more visit concordnc.gov/waterupdates.