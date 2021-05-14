Concord Police chief presents Medal of Valor, Purple Heart to wife of Officer Shuping

The Concord City Council Chambers were somber Thursday evening as Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek presented the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart awards.
In honor of National Police Week, Gacek presented the Medal of Valor award and Purple Heart award to Haylee Shuping, on behalf of her husband, Officer Jason Shuping.
Shuping died after being shot while responding to a report of a crash December 16, 2020. Officer Kaleb Robinson, Shuoping's partner was also shot and wounded during the incident and is said to have shielded Shuping with his body once Shuping was down.
At the presentation Thursday evening, other city officials, county officials, private business and other law enforcement officers were recognized for their actions and support of Concord Police Department following the death of Jason shooing.
Gacek previously stated that there would be a time to honor those who aided the Concord Police Department December 16 and to remember Officers Kyle Baker and Paul Stackenwaldt, who responded to the scene immediately following the gun shots.
Robinson, Baker and Stackenwaldt were all awarded the Medal of Valor. Robinson also received a Purple Heart.
The Medal of Valor is the highest commendation the Concord Police Department can give a coworker, awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty, Gacek said. And a Purple Heart award is bestowed for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with public. This was the first time, to Gacek's knowledge, that the Medal of Valor has been given to a department coworker.
After Robinson received the awards, he took a moment to hug every member of the Shuping family that attended presentation.
Gacek then presented the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart to Haylee Shuping, but paused before he handed her the awards and spoke to the Shuping family.
"I would like nothing more than to pin these medals on his chest as he stands before me," Gacek said about Officer Shuping.
Officer Shuping was also awarded Coworker of the Month for December 2020 and Coworker of the Year for 2020.
The police chief also spoke about the actions Shuping took before his death.
"Knowing what happened December 16, it is my sincerest belief that Kaleb is alive because of Jason's bravery and selfless courage," he said.
Gacek also announced that he recommended all four Medal of Valor recipients for the Congressional Badge of Bravery and the applications are currently being reviewed.
Following the award presentation, Gacek said the department is still processing.
"I don't think we are ever going to get back to what was normal on December 15," the chief said. "I think that if officers feel as though, let's work back to what life was like here in the Concord Police Department December 15, you're setting the bar way too high and you are going to fail at it, we can't expect that that will happen."
He explained that, even now, he finds himself feeling that grief. The preparations for the award presentation brought up emotions he experienced following Shuping's death.
"In the weeks and the months after Jason's passing, my spontaneous outbursts of emotion, not knowing what the trigger was, they subsided," Gacek said. "They have started again, as I am preparing for this day, and I imagine they are starting again for many of my officers who haven't fully gotten through that grieving period. And that is okay.
"What this week does is it reminds us of that grief, that sorrow, that loss all over again, but if we say we are never going to forget Jason, we are never going to forget sacrifices that he made, then we owe it to him.
"We owe it to his family, we owe it to his spouse, to have events like this to celebrate Police Memorial Week, to celebrate Law Enforcement Day in Cabarrus County and highlight his loss and highlight the loss of officer William Kearns September 2 of 1892.
"I bet even back then someone said we will never forget. Well that was 121 years ago and we never forget."
While Law Enforcement Day and National Police Week a prime times to remember police officers, Gacek said it is the spontaneous moments of gratitude that remind officers that the community appreciates them. The Blue Light Campaign that had about 600 blue lightbulbs on Cabarrus County porches following the death of Officer Shuping is one of those ways.
"Flipping the switch and turning your blue lightbulb on your front porch at night, that person is having a full blown conversation with police officers without a war ever being said. That visual demonstration of support and backing means a whole heck of a lot," Gacek explained.
The county is expected to launch a revised Blue Light Campaign in early fall 2021 in preparation for October when the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will take place in Washington, D.C. Gacek said he hopes to distribute about 1,000 in October.