Concord Police chief presents Medal of Valor, Purple Heart to wife of Officer Shuping

He explained that, even now, he finds himself feeling that grief. The preparations for the award presentation brought up emotions he experienced following Shuping's death.

"In the weeks and the months after Jason's passing, my spontaneous outbursts of emotion, not knowing what the trigger was, they subsided," Gacek said. "They have started again, as I am preparing for this day, and I imagine they are starting again for many of my officers who haven't fully gotten through that grieving period. And that is okay.

"What this week does is it reminds us of that grief, that sorrow, that loss all over again, but if we say we are never going to forget Jason, we are never going to forget sacrifices that he made, then we owe it to him.

"We owe it to his family, we owe it to his spouse, to have events like this to celebrate Police Memorial Week, to celebrate Law Enforcement Day in Cabarrus County and highlight his loss and highlight the loss of officer William Kearns September 2 of 1892.

"I bet even back then someone said we will never forget. Well that was 121 years ago and we never forget."