Concord Police Department achieves national law enforcement accreditation

CALEA Accreditation

This is the Concord Police Department's first CALEA accreditation. Chief Gary Gacek (center) and other Concord Police Department members received the accreditation in Chicago Illinois this month. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD – The City of Concord Police Department earned national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the gold standard in public safety.

This is the department's first CALEA accreditation and demonstrates the high quality of service the department provides to the community.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Major Keith Eury, and Master Police Officer and Accreditation Manager Larissa Shaver, accepted the honor at the CALEA conference in Chicago, Illinois on July 23.

“I’m very proud of the Concord Police Department’s recent accreditation through CALEA,” said Gacek. “Staff completed this comprehensive and rigorous process ahead of schedule, which is a testament to the high standards and professional best practices the department already had in place. Between the Concord Fire Department’s ISO 1 rating and the Concord Police Department’s CALEA accreditation, our community is well positioned to receive their public safety services from organizations that meet or exceed the highest standards, something our citizens have come to expect and truly deserve.”

National accreditation is a voluntary process that the department began in July 2020. The rigorous multi-year process includes a thorough self-assessment and a meticulous independent review of the department’s community engagement, equipment and facilities, and policies and procedures. The department is reviewed and measured against 180 internationally accepted public safety standards established by CALEA.

As part the independent expert review, in March 2022, CALEA assessors conducted interviews and meetings with the public. Additionally, Chief Gacek testified before commissioners at a public hearing in Chicago. During the public hearing, CALEA’s assessment findings for the Concord Police Department were reviewed and discussed, and the department was found to be in 100% compliance with all 180 standards. Following the hearing, the 21-member Board of CALEA Commissioners voted and approved the department for accreditation.

The department is among an elite group of law enforcement agencies in receiving the prestigious accreditation. Nationally, accreditation is obtained by only about 5% of all law enforcement agencies. In North Carolina, the Concord Police Department is one of just 46 municipal law enforcement agencies with CALEA accreditation.

Among the many benefits of accreditation, it professionalizes the department, strengthens accountability, and helps build community trust. Accreditation is valid for four years. However, the Concord Police Department is required to complete annual reports and further assessments to ensure continued compliance with all 180 standards of excellence and best practices.

