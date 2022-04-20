 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Police look for suspect in bank robberies

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect responsible for two bank robberies in the City of Concord Wednesday, April 20.

Police said an unidentified black male entered Truist Bank located at 5145 Poplar Tent Road Northwest Wednesday at 1:53 p.m. The suspect presented the teller with a note and stated that he had a weapon.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male is described as a 20-30 year-old black male standing at about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 160-180 pounds.

Later, at 2:56 p.m., the same suspect entered the Bank OZK located at 660 Penny Lane Northeast, the police said — this time wearing a black Vans jacket, grey mask, and a black North Face beanie. Once inside, the male presented a similar note from Truist Bank demanding money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or (704) 93-CRIME to remain anonymous.

