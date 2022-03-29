 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord police seek help identifying suspects tagging graffiti

CONCORD — the Concord Police Department is looking for two men who tagged graffiti in front of at least two places downtown.

The tagging took place in the early morning hours of March 26.

Authorities said one location was tagged in front of 35 Market St. There was potentially at least one other tagging on Union Street. 

The two men are said to have left the downtown area around 12:45 a.m. and were last seen on traffic camera on N.C. Highway 29  crossing over I-85 into the City of Kannapolis. 

The suspects were seen in a red hatchback.

