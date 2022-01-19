Concord Police seek to identify vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the vehicle responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

At approximately 8:15 PM, the Concord Police Department responded to the scene of a hit and run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Union Street South and Ridge Avenue SW. The pedestrian was hit while walking on Union Street South by a vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle left the scene after the crash traveling south on Union Street South.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim’s identity is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey 2010-2012 Nissan Altima with a sunroof.

The vehicle has considerable damage to the right front corner and was last seen turning onto Interstate 85-South from Concord Mills Boulevard at 8:31 PM.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding this vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or anonymously through Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 93-CRIME.