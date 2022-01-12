 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Police seeks help identifying two suspects in Cabarrus Corner Store Robbery
The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individuals responsible for robbing the Cabarrus Corner Store on Jan. 11, 2022.

At approximately 10 a.m., two suspects entered the store located at 287 Cabarrus Ave. W. Upon making entry one suspect proceeded to jump the counter and order the clerk to remove money from the registers. A struggle ensued culminating in the clerk being struck in the face and head. At this time the other suspect proceeded to remove money from the register. Upon taking the money from the registers, both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Suspect Number 1 is described as a tall thin black male wearing a grey hoodie and black sweat pants displaying “AERI87” on the left leg.

Suspect number 2 is described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male wearing a burgundy  and grey hoodie with blue sleeves. The second suspect also has a noticeable “slits” or shaved marks in both eyebrows.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the two males responsible for the robbery and assault is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or submit and anonymous online tip at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/

