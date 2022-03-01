Concord Police seeks public's help identifying shooting suspect

The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance identifying the suspect responsible for the shooting of a Concord man.

Officers from the Concord Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Food Lion located at 3673 Concord Parkway South for a reported shooting Monday, Feb. 28 at 5:45 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found that one person had been shot during an exchange of gunfire.

At this time the investigation has determined the incident appears to have occurred following a verbal altercation between the victim and an unknown black male. A third male, known to police, was also involved in the exchange of gunfire and was uninjured.

Prior to officers' arrival, the unknown suspect fled on foot towards the Parkway Station Apartments.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties, slender build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants with a tattoo on his face.

The victim was transported by EMS and his injuries are not life threatening.

If someone has any information that would aid in this investigation, please contact Concord Police Department 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.