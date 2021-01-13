Concord postpones racial equity committee vote, citizens still to speak

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crawford also stated that he believes the issues of racial inequity are larger than Concord.

“I think this is bigger than the city of Concord. I think this is a county-wide initiative, I think it is all five municipalities within that county’s initiative and I think it covers all citizens within Cabarrus County,” he said.

Langford responded to Crawford’s statement by saying he has not been given the impression by any Cabarrus County Commissioners that this type of committee is something they wish to pursue. Langford also stressed that the committee is meant to aid and help the citizens of Concord, which is the only area where the city council has jurisdiction.

“This committee will focus on what Concord can do,” Langford said. “ I hope it will invite members of the county and the other municipalities to join us and then it becomes a much wider issue. But if we wait for everybody else to come on board, it will never happen. Let’s take care of our own house and then invite others.”

After these comments, the discussion devolved into a question of whether the topic of racial equity was a larger initiative than Concord.

Council member John Sweat, Jr. stated he believed it was.