Concord provides North West Park drop-in workshop

CONCORD – The City of Concord Parks and Recreation Department is working to develop a community park in the Northwest Region of Concord and is engaging the community in the planning process. Together, the city and community are creating a plan that will guide the development of the recreation programming priorities for the park facility.

As part of the process, Concord Parks and Recreation staff and project consultants are hosting a drop-in Community Workshop at the Cox Mill Elementary School Field Shelters located at 1300 Cox Mill Road on Sunday, October 11.

All residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in the drop-in anytime between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. city and consultant staff will meet with residents and answer questions about the master planning process. Attendees will move through one of several stations and participate in completing a voter card designed to produce feedback on types of outdoor and indoor amenity and facility choices. This event will adhere to all state and local guidance regarding mass gatherings, social distancing, and masks requirements. Persons in attendance, including participants, city personnel, and consultant staff, will be required to wear a face-covering.