Concord ranks in Money's '50 Best Places to Live in America'

The average wage in Cabarrus County has also increased in $35,448 in 2015 to $38,892 in 2020.

Osborne said the city has a mix of commercial, industrial and residential businesses.

While the pandemic has caused some of these industries to slow down in the area, Castrodale said, but other areas have ensured.

The leisure and hospitality sector suffered the most in the Charlotte area during the pandemic, losing more than 150K jobs. Manufacturing employment in the area also declined but has started to recover, but at a slower rate than the rest of the country.

“Part of the transportation and warehousing industry has been strong due to the shift towards e-commerce, but it has also been challenged where it is connected to air travel,” she said. “The only sector to grow during the pandemic was financial services which grew 3 percent since quarter 1 while the industry is down 1 percent nationwide. The only sector to continue to decline in quarter 3 was government employment which fell 7 percent in the region compared to 3 percent nationwide.”

Despite the pandemic, Osborne, Planning and Neighborhood Development Director, said there is more coming to Concord in the near future and hopefully, the city might find itself higher up in next year’s ranking.