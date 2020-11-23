Concord ranks in Money's '50 Best Places to Live in America'

CONCORD – Money, formerly Money Magazine, ranked the City of Concord at No. 24 on its 50 Best Places to Live in America list.
Concord’s Planning and Neighborhood Development Director Steve Osborne said the ranking is a testament to the city’s growth and investment in bettering the quality of life for residents.
In addition to working for the city, Osborne has been a resident of Concord for about 30 years.
“The first thig I thought when I saw that was, well it’s fantastic,” Osborne said. “It is truly amazing how fast we’re growing.”
One of the major areas that are expanding in Concord is the Downtown area.
“Our downtown is very vibrant. It always has been and it is very quaint,” Osborne said. “Downtown is on the verge of tremendous investment.”
A mixed-use development project for Downtown was approved this year. The project, set to be worth at least $50 million, will bring 294 residential units to the downtown area as well as a rooftop restaurant. The project is also set to provide 150 of its residential units as workforce housing.
Lansing Melbourne Group has been working with the city and Cabarrus County for about two years to get the project going.
Osborne said, in total, there will be $100 million investment in Downtown from both the public and private sector.
Part of that investment is about $40 million from the city and county.
Cabarrus County started construction on the Cabarrus County Court House earlier this year. Designs for the revitalization include an outdoor public area behind the court house and more indoor vantage points with views Downtown views.
The City of Concord has been working on a streetscape project that will widen the Downtown sidewalks to accommodate more pedestrians, more trees, public art and outdoor dining space for businesses.
The streetscape project is expected to complete its design stage in late December or early January to allow construction to begin in April, Osborne said.
“Downtown is really well positioned. And at the same time we are working to keep that charm and to grow. There is a balance,” he said.
The city has also seen growth in industries that provide a great number of jobs in the area, Interim Cabarrus Economic Development Executive Director Page Castrodale said.
“Within Cabarrus County, the fastest growing industries over the past five years are within transportation and warehousing (distribution centers) which grew by over 3,000 jobs; Accommodation and Food Services which grew by over 2,000 jobs; and wholesale trade which grew by over 1,500 jobs,” Castrodale wrote in a statement to the Independent Tribune. “That resulted in the largest growth among transportation and material moving occupations (3,256+), food preparation and serving related occupations (690+); and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations (699).”
The average wage in Cabarrus County has also increased in $35,448 in 2015 to $38,892 in 2020.
Osborne said the city has a mix of commercial, industrial and residential businesses.
While the pandemic has caused some of these industries to slow down in the area, Castrodale said, but other areas have ensured.
The leisure and hospitality sector suffered the most in the Charlotte area during the pandemic, losing more than 150K jobs. Manufacturing employment in the area also declined but has started to recover, but at a slower rate than the rest of the country.
“Part of the transportation and warehousing industry has been strong due to the shift towards e-commerce, but it has also been challenged where it is connected to air travel,” she said. “The only sector to grow during the pandemic was financial services which grew 3 percent since quarter 1 while the industry is down 1 percent nationwide. The only sector to continue to decline in quarter 3 was government employment which fell 7 percent in the region compared to 3 percent nationwide.”
Despite the pandemic, Osborne, Planning and Neighborhood Development Director, said there is more coming to Concord in the near future and hopefully, the city might find itself higher up in next year’s ranking.
