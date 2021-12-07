Concord Receives Destination Visionary Award

“As the county seat, the City of Concord has long been a hub of activity in Cabarrus County. While the area has evolved over the years, city leaders continue to thoughtfully manage its explosive growth. In addition to being one of the fastest growing cities in the state and region, Concord earned other exciting accolades this year including being named one of the safest cities in North Carolina, and making the list of the nation’s top boomtowns. A wide range of projects, including those outlined in the Downtown Master Plan such as the new Union Streetscape, have and will continue to transform the experience in our destination. Along with the installation of public art, and enhancements to parks and greenways, opportunities being created in the city, such as new places to dine and shop, will benefit visitors and residents alike.