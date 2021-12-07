Concord Receives Destination Visionary Award

CONCORD, NC – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) honored the City of Concord with the Destination Visionary Award on Thursday, December 2 during their annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event.
City of Concord Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford, and City Manager Lloyd Payne, accepted the award on behalf of Council and the city.
Cabarrus CVB Senior Vice President of Partnership and Visitor Services, Gayle Love Lee, presented the award to the City of Concord and made the following remarks:
“As the county seat, the City of Concord has long been a hub of activity in Cabarrus County. While the area has evolved over the years, city leaders continue to thoughtfully manage its explosive growth. In addition to being one of the fastest growing cities in the state and region, Concord earned other exciting accolades this year including being named one of the safest cities in North Carolina, and making the list of the nation’s top boomtowns. A wide range of projects, including those outlined in the Downtown Master Plan such as the new Union Streetscape, have and will continue to transform the experience in our destination. Along with the installation of public art, and enhancements to parks and greenways, opportunities being created in the city, such as new places to dine and shop, will benefit visitors and residents alike.
Your efforts blend history and progress—beautifully maintaining the small town feel and beloved landmarks while introducing fresh experiences and economic drivers.”
The original release from Cabarrus CVB announcing the full list of award honorees is available here: https://www.cabcocvb.com/press-room/press-releases/eighth-annual-celebrate-cabarrus/