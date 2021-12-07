 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concord Receives Destination Visionary Award
0 Comments

Concord Receives Destination Visionary Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrate Cabarrus 2021

The Destination Visionary Award honors the City of Concord's efforts to significantly advance tourism.

 City of Concord

CONCORD, NC – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) honored the City of Concord with the Destination Visionary Award on Thursday, December 2 during their annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event.

City of Concord Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford, and City Manager Lloyd Payne, accepted the award on behalf of Council and the city.

Cabarrus CVB Senior Vice President of Partnership and Visitor Services, Gayle Love Lee, presented the award to the City of Concord and made the following remarks:

“As the county seat, the City of Concord has long been a hub of activity in Cabarrus County. While the area has evolved over the years, city leaders continue to thoughtfully manage its explosive growth. In addition to being one of the fastest growing cities in the state and region, Concord earned other exciting accolades this year including being named one of the safest cities in North Carolina, and making the list of the nation’s top boomtowns. A wide range of projects, including those outlined in the Downtown Master Plan such as the new Union Streetscape, have and will continue to transform the experience in our destination. Along with the installation of public art, and enhancements to parks and greenways, opportunities being created in the city, such as new places to dine and shop, will benefit visitors and residents alike.

Your efforts blend history and progress—beautifully maintaining the small town feel and beloved landmarks while introducing fresh experiences and economic drivers.”

The original release from Cabarrus CVB announcing the full list of award honorees is available here: https://www.cabcocvb.com/press-room/press-releases/eighth-annual-celebrate-cabarrus/

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists discover 1,200-year-old mummy tied with rope

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts