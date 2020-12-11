Concord receives Wastewater Collection System of the Year Award

Concord — For the second year in a row, the City of Concord Water Department has been named Waster Collection System of the Year from medium-sized systems.

The North Carolina Collection System of the Year Award's mission is to identify and recognize the municipality that protects the public health and the natural beauty of the environment through pro-active management, operations, and maintenance beyond what is required of its NCDEQ collection system permit. To assist in these efforts, the Wastewater Collection and Water Distribution Systems committee annually recognizes up to three wastewater collection systems in North Carolina based on their collection system's size.

Water Department director Jeff Corely commented, "The City's Wastewater Department works hard every day to provide outstanding service to customers. Most of this hard work goes on behind the scenes, so it is great to get a chance to acknowledge these amazing co-workers publicly. This statewide industry award gratefully recognizes the hard work of these co-workers. I see firsthand the fine work they do every day, and I am so proud to serve alongside them."