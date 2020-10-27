Concord releases new loose leaf webpage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents are urged to use caution when placing loose leaves near the curb for collection. Leaves should be placed at the edge of the yard, not in the street, gutter, or sidewalk. Loose leaves should be kept away from storm drains and mailboxes and must be free of limbs, rocks, or metal objects. Piles of leaves contaminated with these materials will not be collected.

Be a good neighbor—don't put leaves out too early. If residents cannot wait until their next loose leaf cycle to have leaves collected, they should bag leaves near the curb on their regular collection day.

No loose-leaf collection is scheduled on City-observed holidays, including Veterans Day (November 11), Thanksgiving (entire week of November 23-27), Christmas (week of December 21-25), New Year's Day (January 1), and Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (January 18).

Loose-leaf season ends for each resident when the leaf crew passes in front of their house during their final scheduled week of loose leaf season. After the third cycle, residents with leftover leaves must either schedule a Second Chance collection or bag their leaves as described under the Yard Waste section in the City's Solid Waste Resource Guide.

For more information about the loose-leaf collection program or schedule, contact the Customer Care Center at 704-920-5555.