Concord releases new Memorial Tree Program

CONCORD — New for 2020, the City of Concord is introducing a new interactive Memorial Tree Program and website. The City of Concord Memorial Tree Program allows residents to donate a tree in honor of a friend, family member, or commemorative event. With a minimum donation of $150.00, residents can select an available location and application form from the interactive map. The City of Concord will plant donated trees between November and February as these are the best months for tree planting. The City will warranty the tree for the first three years and provide perpetual maintenance while the tree is healthy and viable.

In 2019, Concord, North Carolina, was recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The City continues to meet the requirements of the program by having a tree conservation board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

To receive Tree City USA recognition, Concord has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and its relationship to the challenges of air quality, water resources, personal health, energy use, and protection from extreme heat and flooding.