Concord resident to appear on Food Network following gingerbread success

This Concord resident is stirring up the holiday, competitive baking scene for the second year in a row.

Mary Hulsman will soon make her way to Ashville for the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. And she is no newbie to the competition.

On a whim in 2021, she decided to enter just to see what happened.

"I just entered thinking — what they heck let's try this," she said. "It was a challenge I wanted to try. I kept having people tell me I should enter into a competition. When we moved down here, it was close."

She decided to go a bit nontraditional for her entry last year and created a vacation scene for Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The two are seen relaxing barefoot in a summertime cottage with not a bit of snow in sight.

"It was not a Christmassy scene at all," she laughed.

Her efforts paid off when she made it into the top 10 in the competition last. As she stood next to her sculpted gingerbread, she was all smiles receiving her ribbon.

"I was pretty stunned," she said. "I couldn't believe I got a ribbon on my first try."

Hulsman is breaking out the gingerbread dough once again this year for the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. And she decided to keep the homey theme going, but this year, there is a bit of snow.

Her gingerbread house features a domestic scene with four figurines in the kitchen baking cookies. The two kid figurines were created to look like her sons.

Hulsman will take her gingerbread house to the Omni Grove Park Inn Sunday, Nov. 20. Winners will be announced in a private ceremony Nov. 21.

For Hulsman, her focus is less on the competition and more on the art of decorating.

"Last year when I got the ribbon at Grove Park, I was thrilled from the comments. A judge from the Met talked to me about the artistic qualities of my piece, and I just thought that was amazing," she said. "I do it more as an artform. I wanted to be an artist growing up. Who knew my artform would be gingerbread?"

And while last year's competition was her first, she is no stranger to baking. She has been doing it for more than 15 years.

When her children were in school, she started a decorated sugar cookie business. She started out just baking for friends and family, but as people started to offer to pay for orders, a side business was formed. She named it My Mom's Homeade Cookies. The business went on for about six years.

"My kid's always said to their friends, 'Have you tried my mom's homemade cookies?'" she said. "And it stuck."

While she closed her business, her baking life has still grown. In addition to the annual competition, she will compete in Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown." Her episode will air 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.