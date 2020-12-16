Concord residents raise concerns over quadruple digit water bills

CONCORD — Residents of a Concord neighborhood have expressed growing concerns over water bills that have reached quadruple digits.
Peter and Kelly Bailey moved into Christenbury Hall almost six years ago. Before purchasing their home, they were told it was a green home and they would be saving money on utilities. But after receiving a water bill for about $700 in the mail months after moving in, the Baileys became concerned.
Kelly said she went down to Concord’s City Hall to speak with the billing department.
When she expressed her concerns over the bill, a city employee echoed her concerns.
“They agreed and said it was a really excessive bill and asked us to have a plumber check for leaks,” Kelly said.
After the plumber found no leaks, the city also checked the meter to see if it detected leaks. None were detected.
Concord Customer Care Department Manager Tammy Linn stated that when a customer calls in with concerns over their water bill, the city sends out someone to check the meter for leaks. If none are found, she explained, the customer then pays their bill.
The Baileys paid the $700 water bill, and didn’t approach the city with any more complaints until 2019. While the Baileys did not approach the city, Kelly said their bills continued to be high.
Some of their bills showed usage at 20,000 to almost 30,000 gallons of water, making their monthly bill anywhere between $800-$1,000.
Water Resources Director Jeff Corley explained that when the city sees water usage reports for households with those types of numbers, an irrigation system typically is in use.
Corley stated that since an irrigation system can be pre-set to automatically go on at any hour, a homeowner could use a large amount of water in a month without realizing, especially during the summer months.
He explained that May, June, July and September were high water usage months.
The city has records of when, at what time and how much water was used and left the home, Corley stated.
The Baileys said they do run an irrigation system during the summer months, and admitted they leave the schedule up to their lawn maintenance company. But the system doesn’t run every day, when it is in use, Peter said.
“Even when our irrigation is running, it doesn’t run every day and it doesn’t run that long,” he explained.
Later in 2019, Peter went to the city again to pay a bill, when he went to hand over payment for the bill, a city employee stopped him.
Support Local Journalism
“It came to our attention again last year,” Peter said. “I went down to a city building to pay for the bill and the woman would not accept my money. She said it was too much. She read where it stated we used 30,000 gallons of water and she said nobody can use that much water.”
The city again checked their meter but found no leaks, so the Baileys paid their bill.
Kelly said she called the city in October 2019, to ask why their water bill was so high. But after an hour on the phone, she said she received no explanation.
But the city did offer to put in a separate meter to track irrigation usage, so that the couple wouldn’t be charged for outgoing irrigation water. The baileys said the cost to install the meter was around $3,000.
When the pandemic hit, the Christenbury Hall Facebook page had chatter of increased electricity bills. Peter and Bailey took the moment to then bring up high water bills to their neighbors. Several residents of the neighborhood stated they also experienced high water bills.
Nancy Cox, who lives a few doors down from the Baileys has seen water usage reports as high as 35,000 gallons.
Cox said she and her husband never questioned the charges because they had their water bill set to automatic withdrawal. While they thought the bill was high, they didn’t press any issues with the city.
A few months ago, both neighbors, Baileys and Cox, sent emails to the city citing complaints.
The city did go out to the Cox residence and check the meter, but it did not register leaks. The city offered to install a separate temporary meter to double check the readings, but Cox declined. The cost to install the meter would have been around $30.
Assistant City Manager Pam Hinson did state that the city can work with families to waive the installation fee, in order to get to the bottom of the high usages.
The Baileys, in their email, requested that the neighborhood’s meters be hand checked.
Corley, the city water resources director, stated that while checking meters is important, they usually do not malfunction to show over usage. Corley stated that when a meter starts to get old or simply malfunctions, it usually starts to undercount water usage, not over count.
Peter said, he just wants to understand why the water usage is high.
“The fact that they just said we must be using that much water without any explanation of it — if they had said, look, this is why it says you use 30,000 gallons of water because of whatever reason — just having an explanation would be nice. And then maybe we could stomach it and make a change. If I don’t know what to change, I don’t know how to remedy it.”
Customer Care Department Manager Linn stated that the city is willing to work with homeowners to determine issues and to look at where certain usages are coming from, but they have to ask for help from the city.
“Homeowners need to ask to have their meters checked,” Linn explained.
But she also stated that the city needs to communicate with residents in order to find solutions.
“It is about getting people into that process correctly,” Linn said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.