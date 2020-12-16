Concord residents raise concerns over quadruple digit water bills

Some of their bills showed usage at 20,000 to almost 30,000 gallons of water, making their monthly bill anywhere between $800-$1,000.

Water Resources Director Jeff Corley explained that when the city sees water usage reports for households with those types of numbers, an irrigation system typically is in use.

Corley stated that since an irrigation system can be pre-set to automatically go on at any hour, a homeowner could use a large amount of water in a month without realizing, especially during the summer months.

He explained that May, June, July and September were high water usage months.

The city has records of when, at what time and how much water was used and left the home, Corley stated.

The Baileys said they do run an irrigation system during the summer months, and admitted they leave the schedule up to their lawn maintenance company. But the system doesn’t run every day, when it is in use, Peter said.

“Even when our irrigation is running, it doesn’t run every day and it doesn’t run that long,” he explained.

Later in 2019, Peter went to the city again to pay a bill, when he went to hand over payment for the bill, a city employee stopped him.

