Concord response to 'Trash the Mask' event scheduled at Concord Mills Mall

Concord, NC - City of Concord officials and the Concord Police Department are aware of the "Trash the Mask" event posted across social media platforms by individuals not affiliated with the mall. City personnel have been and will continue to work with Simon Property officials to determine an appropriate course of action, as with any event or incident on mall property.

Throughout the continuation of the current Executive Order, Simon Properties officials will be addressing and educating individuals of the Governor's Executive Order if they are seen not wearing a mask on the property while not actively consuming food or drink. Mall personnel will offer a free mask for those who do not have one available. Per Simon Property management, their personnel will ask those continuing to deny using a mask to vacate mall property.

Once an individual is asked to leave and does not comply, Simon Properties can contact Concord Police. As with any trespassing report on private property, Concord Police has the authority to escort individuals off the property and issue a trespassing charge.

The City of Concord continues to encourage all individuals to follow the guidance set forth by our health care providers.