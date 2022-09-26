Concord reunion deadline coming up

The Concord High Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 29, from 5-10:30 p.m. at 73 & MAIN, 1467 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

There will be a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar from 6-10 p.m., along with music and dancing.

The cost is $45 per person (non-refundable). Your check/money order made payable to Delia Sherrill Moon at 22 White St. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Please note “Concord High 50th Reunion” on your check/money order. The deadline is Saturday, Oct. 1. Should you need to extend, please contact her via email sadiemoon12@gmail.com, or call 704-960-7281.