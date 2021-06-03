Concord road closure planned for Spring Street SW

Staff report
CONCORD, NC – On Thursday, June 3, City of Concord Water Resources crews will close a portion of Spring Street SW in order to perform maintenance on a water main.
Weather permitting, Spring Street SW will be closed between Barbrick Avenue SW and Cabarrus Avenue SW beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 through 6 a.m. on Friday, June 4.
During the closure, City of Concord water customers will not experience disruptions in their service.
