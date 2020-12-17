Concord Rotary hosts 40th annual Can-A-Thon

The Concord Rotary Club is hosting its 40th annual Can-A-Thom to benefit the Salvation Army's Winter Pantry.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased community needs for food, shelter and other services by about 25 percent. The Concord Rotary Club is looking to fill that gap through its Can-A-Thon.
Drop off locations will be accepting donations through the end of day Friday, Dec. 18.
The pantry is in need of non-perishable food items. Its priority needs are:
-canned meats (tuna, chicken, ham)
-dry pastas
-prepared pasta (spaghetti-o’s,etc)
-canned soup
-peanut butter
-boxed shelf-stable milk
-beans, rice, pasta sauce
-crackers
-infant formula
Those who wish to donate monetary funds can make checks payable to "Salvation Army". Financial assistance allows the organization to purchase canned goods at a discounted rate with donations.
