Concord Rotary hosts 40th annual Can-A-Thon

The Concord Rotary Club is hosting its 40th annual Can-A-Thom to benefit the Salvation Army's Winter Pantry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased community needs for food, shelter and other services by about 25 percent. The Concord Rotary Club is looking to fill that gap through its Can-A-Thon.

Drop off locations will be accepting donations through the end of day Friday, Dec. 18.

The pantry is in need of non-perishable food items. Its priority needs are:

-canned meats (tuna, chicken, ham)

-dry pastas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

-prepared pasta (spaghetti-o’s,etc)

-canned soup

-peanut butter

-boxed shelf-stable milk

-beans, rice, pasta sauce

-crackers

-infant formula

Those who wish to donate monetary funds can make checks payable to "Salvation Army". Financial assistance allows the organization to purchase canned goods at a discounted rate with donations.