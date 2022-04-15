Concord schedules road closure on Country Club Drive NE

CONCORD – A portion of Country Club Drive Northeast in Concord will close to through traffic on Thursday, April 21, to allow Concord Electric Systems crews to replace a transformer at an electric substation. There will be no disruption to Concord Electric Systems customers during this work.

The closure will begin at approximately 7 a.m. with work anticipated to conclude by 7 p.m. Access to area businesses and residences will remain open, however, drivers will not be able to use Country Club Drive NE as a cut-through between Concord Parkway North/US 29 and Branchview Drive Northeast/NC 3 during the closure period.

Electric substations convert high voltage electricity from transmission lines into lower voltage levels suitable for distribution to homes and businesses. Transformers are a key component of any substation. As their name suggests, these are the devices that change or “transform” the very high voltages to lower levels. The city regularly inspects its substations and replaces aging transformers as needed to ensure optimal efficiency and reliability across the power system.

The City of Concord is one of more than 70 public power communities in North Carolina. Concord Electric Systems is community-owned and operated and has been delivering exceptional reliability and superior service to customers since 1904.

The city’s electric department currently has 83 employees who operate 1,500 miles of distribution lines and 21 substations and deliveries, to serve 33,000 residential and commercial customers.