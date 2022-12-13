 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord seeks input on new vision for W.W. Flowe Park

W.W. Flowe Concept Map

With the community’s input, the city is working to create a fresh vision for the W.W. Flowe Park.

 Submitted photo

CONCORD – The city of Concord is continuing work to develop a master plan for W.W. Flowe Park, one of nine park projects included in the voter-approved Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond.

Residents are invited to view the latest conceptual plan and participate in the community input survey to help refine the park master plan and set the vision for future renovations and development at W.W. Flowe Park. The survey closes on Jan. 6, 2023.

Located in the southern portion of Concord, W.W. Flowe Park is a 44-acre community park that currently includes a four-field baseball complex with press box and concessions, playground area, a large, undeveloped multi-use field, volleyball courts, several small shelters, and a walking trail system. While the park has been programmed and operated by the city for several years, Cabarrus County formally conveyed ownership of the park to the city in 2021.

With the community’s input, the city is working to create a fresh vision for the park. Over the summer, the city held a community open-house where citizens had the opportunity to review plans for W.W. Flowe Park, ask questions, and share their wants and needs with parks and recreation staff. The city also completed the first online community input survey in August 2022. Based on the results of the first survey and community feedback received during the open house, city staff continue to refine the park master plan. Results from the second community input survey will further guide decisions on the preservation and renovation of existing facilities and amenities, as well as the addition of new features, to improve the public’s overall enjoyment while visiting W.W. Flowe Park.

The community is encouraged to take the short online survey and share their vision for the future of W.W. Flowe Park by visiting publicinput.com/wwflowe.

