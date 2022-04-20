Concord signs agreement to test remote air traffic control tower system

CONCORD — The city of Concord took the first major step in implementing and testing a remote tower system at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

City officials and representatives from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed an agreement Tuesday, April 19, that will allow the implementation and the future certification of the Kongsberg Remote Tower System at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently evaluating remote tower technology.

The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport will be the first in North Carolina to test remote tower technology.

There are a proposed six sites for the Federal Aviation Administration to test remote tower technology. Two of those sites have already been confirmed. They are located in Virginia and Colorado.

Concord-Padgett Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest said the city offers a unique site to test the technology.

"We hope this to be the third site to be approved," Vanderleest said. "The uniqueness about us, is that we already have a control tower here."

The Concord airport already has a federal control tower operation. But the two sites in Virginia and Colorado already approved to test remote tower operations do not. The airport is also the fourth busiest towered airport in the state. The Kongsberg system will be integrated into the operations center.

The remote system has cameras that revolve 360 degrees five times per second and have infrared technology, which will aid in nighttime visuals. In all, the remote control tower is expected to help modernize the air traffic control technology at the airport.

"In theory the technology that they intend to validate will enhance air traffic control systems here in the U.S.," Vanderleest said.

This type of technology is currently approved to be tested at small, general aviation airports.

The idea for this project started several years ago after Concord was approach about testing a remote control tower system. The process was delayed a bit by the pandemic,

While the signing was the firs step in this process, there is still a ways until Kongsberg could receive FAA certification. And there is no definitive timeline as to when certification could be given.

Construction on the mast and the additions to the operations center will take place within the next 90 days.