Concord sports store partners to donate $1,000 in PE equipment

CONCORD — Johnson C. Smith University worked with Academy Sports + Outdoors of Concord to provide a Charlotte elementary school with $1,000 worth of physical education equipment to promote health, wellness and social distancing.

Academy Sports partnered with the university to provide schools in the community with needed equipment as part of a holiday give-back.

Dr. Regina Boyd, the elementary school's principal, is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University. She said she is glad the university wanted to give back to the community.

"I am thankful for the opportunity, as an alum, it is great to be a part of the university giving back," the principal said.

Boyd said the elementary school is located less than two miles away from the HBCU.

Boyd mentioned that Kim Barnett, the elementary school's physical education teacher, was able to select the donated equipment. Barnett chose several yoga mats, soccer balls and other equipment that students could use in isolation.