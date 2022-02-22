 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord SWAT team apprehends Charlotte shooting suspect
Concord SWAT team apprehends Charlotte shooting suspect

Shooting suspect in Concord

The Concord Police helped apprehend Lavender Jay Sinclair, the shooting  suspect held up in a home on Collingswood Drive. 

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CONCORD — Concord Police apprehended a shooting suspect from a house on Collingswood Drive without incident Tuesday morning. 

The suspect was involved in a shooting that occurred in Charlotte officials said. The suspect was later identified as Lavender Jay Sinclair.

Shooting suspect in Concord

Concord Police arrived at a residence on Collingswood Drive near Central Drive in order to locate the suspect Tuesday morning. 

This is one of many recent examples where officers of the CMPD, as well as other members of area law enforcement, take armed dangerous suspects into custody without incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers had tracked the suspect into Concord Tuesday morning, officials told the Independent Tribune. CMPD then alerted the Concord Police Department to the situation around 7:45 a.m. and CPD began a search. 

Around 8:43 a.m., Concord Police posted an alert on twittered that there was a heavy police presence around Collingswood Drive near Central Drive due to officers attempting to locate a shooting suspect. SWAT was also surrounding the home. Officials said that Sinclair was armed with multiple fire arms inside of the home. 

Officers also closed Central Drive at Concord Parkway and Davidson Highway. 

The suspect came out of the home shortly after 9:20 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident. 

According to CMPD, Sinclair had outstanding arrests warrants for Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon stemming from a shooting in the Westover Patrol Division. Officials with CMPD said they greatly appreciated the assistance of the Concord SWAT team.

Sinclair was later handed over to CMPD's custody. 

The entrances to Central Drive reopened later in the morning. 

