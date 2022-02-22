Concord SWAT team apprehends Charlotte shooting suspect

CONCORD — Concord Police apprehended a shooting suspect from a house on Collingswood Drive without incident Tuesday morning.

The suspect was involved in a shooting that occurred in Charlotte officials said. The suspect was later identified as Lavender Jay Sinclair.

This is one of many recent examples where officers of the CMPD, as well as other members of area law enforcement, take armed dangerous suspects into custody without incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers had tracked the suspect into Concord Tuesday morning, officials told the Independent Tribune. CMPD then alerted the Concord Police Department to the situation around 7:45 a.m. and CPD began a search.

Around 8:43 a.m., Concord Police posted an alert on twittered that there was a heavy police presence around Collingswood Drive near Central Drive due to officers attempting to locate a shooting suspect. SWAT was also surrounding the home. Officials said that Sinclair was armed with multiple fire arms inside of the home.

Officers also closed Central Drive at Concord Parkway and Davidson Highway.