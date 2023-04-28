On Thursday, April 27, May Bill Dusch welcomed over 600 municipal leaders and others from throughout North Carolina to the annual CityVision conference at the Embassy Suites Convention Center. It was a high honor for Concord to be selected to host this event.

The following are Mayor Dusch’s opening words of welcome (abbreviated for space):

"On behalf of myself, Concord City Council and the citizens of Concord, I am honored to welcome the North Carolina League of Municipalities to Concord for CityVision 2023!

"When you think of Concord you likely think of NASCAR or Concord Mills. At one end of the major street out front of the hotel is the home of the ever-changing Charlotte Motor Speedway and ZMax Dragway that host hundreds of events and races each year and draw visitors from across the country.

"Just behind the Concord Convention Center is the wonderful Rocky River Golf Course created by the City of Concord. Across the street is Hendrick Motorsports, where they’re expanding existing operations and constructing a new 155,000 sq. ft. advanced manufacturing facility for government and commercial programs.

"At the other end of Bruton Smith Blvd is Concord Mills shopping complex, which is the number one tourist attraction in the state with over 15 million visitors each year. Just beyond Concord Mills is Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, one of North Carolina’s top-performing commercial and corporate general aviation airports. Concord-Padgett is served by Allegiant Air and is home to the NASCAR 'air force'. The airport generates over $900 million to our economy.

"As you head towards downtown past the speedway, you come to The Grounds at Concord. It is here where our city is experiencing the largest transformation and record economic development. Nearly $4 billion of new investments is underway, bringing in thousands of jobs with companies including Eli Lilly, Red Bull, Rauch, Ball Aluminum and Golden Home.

"Our historic downtown, just five miles away, is also in the middle of renaissance with over $300 million in investment and ten major projects underway or completed including hundreds of new apartments, a new entrepreneur center, courthouse, offices, shops and restaurants. Two global companies have now made Downtown Concord their new corporate headquarters: Zipline and Rempac. We are replacing our 100+ year old utility infrastructure and finishing that off with a new streetscape design that will enhance downtown experiences and attract even more interest in our center city.

"And just beyond our center city we also have five breweries along with the Depot at Gibson Mill, which is the largest antique market in the Southeast. The breweries, food halls, antique malls, and entertainment venues that now occupy former mills is a testament to the ingenuity and innovation that defines our city today.

"We’ve grown from a small 26-acre rural community to a modern, thriving city spread over 65 square miles. We’re now the state’s 10th largest and 6th fastest growing city, with over 110,000 residents. Our growth and transformation would not be possible without the talented and passionate people who call Concord their home.

"Just last year, the citizens of Concord passed a $60 million Parks and Recreation bond issue that will be used to build four new parks, upgrade five existing parks and build eight more miles of greenways. This will give us 24 miles of greenway getting us closer to our 2030 goal of having 30 miles.

"We in Concord are proud of our rich history, energized by all that’s happening today, and excited about what’s to come. I am extremely proud that Concord was chosen to host CityVision this year and we look forward to showing you around and sharing a little bit of what makes us one of our nation’s most desirable places to live, work, and play. Thank you and have a great conference! Welcome."

A visit from the Governor

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper was also in town for the convention along with municipal officials from all across North Carolina.

Cooper talked about the importance of improving all kinds of infrastructure across the state, from clean water to high-speed internet access and EV charging stations.

"Coming to an event like this, seeing all these elected officials who are closest to the people -- I mean, they see them almost every day and hearing what they say," Cooper said. "So it's important for us, the state leaders, to connect with them, and work with them to help them succeed as well."

Getting a closer look at Concord

During their stay in Concord, participants toured Downtown Concord, enjoyed dinner and entertainment at Gibson Mill, experienced live music and hands-on art demonstrations at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios,

The visitors joined Metcon and saw the city's Electric Systems, Transportation Department, and Fire Department for a touring of some of Concord's newest facilities.

They also toured the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Hendrick Motorsports Museum.