Concord to hear motion for racial equity committee

Torres is also the president of El Puente Hispano. The organization offers programs to inform, educate and prepare the Latino community to promote equity. Torres said that there are ingrained societal issues, even in Concord, that need to be addressed.

"I think Concord leaders care about all sectors of the community and are caring and hospitable," Torres said. "However, there are issues ingrained in the system that need to be recognized and unraveled to have a more inclusive and equitable community."

Concord City Council member Ella Mae Small echoed Torres' statement when asked if the city needs the committee.

“Yes, we do, because we do have a problem. If you rode down through the Logan Community and others, you would see that there are plenty of people whose needs are not being met,” Small said. “I certainly am because my people are the ones who are suffering. If you have never been poor and have never been in our community, you may not be aware of the problem.”

Small is one of only two municipal council members in Cabarrus County who are people of color. Harrisburg Council member Diamond Staton-Williams is the second.

Small said Concord needs to open its eyes.