Concord to host community meeting on small area and road corridor plans

CONCORD – The City of Concord invites residents and business owners to a community meeting on the George W. Liles Parkway Small Area Plan and the Weddington Road Corridor Plan. These plans fall within one of the fast-growing sections of the city and offer great potential for future connectivity and development that will enhance the community’s quality of life and create new destinations where people want to live, work, and visit.

The community meeting will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cabarrus Country Club located at 3247 Weddington Road in Concord. During the meeting, Planning and Neighborhood Development Department staff will provide an update on the following plans:

· George W. Liles Parkway Small Area Plan: This plan is nearing completion. The public is invited to hear a summary of the plan’s recommendations and provide feedback before the plan goes to the Planning and Zoning Commission for recommendation and then to City Council for adoption. The draft will be made public for review shortly after the community meeting.

· Weddington Road Corridor Plan: A draft of this plan is in progress. The public is invited to provide input on the plan’s recommendations and street cross sections before the draft is completed. The final draft is anticipated to be completed this summer. Once complete, the draft will be made available to the public for review and comment before going to the Planning and Zoning Commission for recommendation and then to City Council for adoption.

Small area and corridor plans serve as guides for making future decisions concerning land use, zoning, transportation improvements, open space, and other capital improvements. They also help to identify opportunities for commercial revitalization, economic development, and mixed-use development. The public plays a key role in development of these plans. By participating in surveys and community meetings, citizens offer unique neighborhood insights and other suggestions that city planners can incorporate into the final drafts.

To learn more about the George W. Liles Parkway Small Area Plan and the Weddington Road Corridor Plan visit concordnc.gov/areaplans.