Concord to observe Christmas and New Year’s Day

Upcoming holidays will affect some City of Concord services over the next two weeks. City offices will be closed Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 in observance of Christmas, and Friday, January 1 in observance of New Year's Day.
Customers in the Monday through Thursday collection areas will have normal garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection the week of December 21. However, customers within the Friday route will operate on a one-day delay, therefore collection will be made on Saturday, December 26.
Extra bags are allowed outside of your trash cart beginning the day following Christmas (Dec. 26) until Friday of the next full week following New Year’s Day (January 8, 2021). Please place extra bags at least 2 feet from any cart or object for safe collection. Finding ways to reuse gift wrap, bags, and boxes is highly encouraged.
Customers in the Monday through Thursday collection areas will have normal garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection the week of December 28. There will be no garbage, recycling, or bulky collection by Waste Pro on Friday, January 1, 2021. Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.
There will be no yard waste collection the week of December 21. For the week of December 28, yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Monday. All yard waste will be collected by Thursday afternoon, December 31. Live Christmas trees may be placed curbside (with stand, lights, and ornaments removed) with your regular yard waste.
No loose leaf collection is scheduled the week of December 21. Loose leaf collection will resume December 28 with the Wednesday route’s second cycle.
Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.
Rider Transit will not be in service on December 25 or January 1. Regular service will be available for the rest of the holiday weeks, with the Transit Center open for passenger access to customer service, restrooms, maps, and vending machines.
The Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Recreation Centers will be closed on Friday, December 25, and open from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. on December 24, December 26, and January 1. All City parks and greenways will be open according to the limited schedule throughout the holidays.
