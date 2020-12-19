Concord to observe Christmas and New Year’s Day

Upcoming holidays will affect some City of Concord services over the next two weeks. City offices will be closed Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 in observance of Christmas, and Friday, January 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

Customers in the Monday through Thursday collection areas will have normal garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection the week of December 21. However, customers within the Friday route will operate on a one-day delay, therefore collection will be made on Saturday, December 26.

Extra bags are allowed outside of your trash cart beginning the day following Christmas (Dec. 26) until Friday of the next full week following New Year’s Day (January 8, 2021). Please place extra bags at least 2 feet from any cart or object for safe collection. Finding ways to reuse gift wrap, bags, and boxes is highly encouraged.

Customers in the Monday through Thursday collection areas will have normal garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection the week of December 28. There will be no garbage, recycling, or bulky collection by Waste Pro on Friday, January 1, 2021. Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.