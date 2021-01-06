Concord to open non-profit center in old City Hall Annex

The former Concord City Hall Annex building at 66 Union St. S. is currently under renovation, with a lower level dedicated to assisting local nonprofits. The city expects the space to be ready for occupancy by May 1.
In August 2019, the city of Concord sold the City Hall Annex building to RCG SE, LLC, which plans to redevelop the main level of the building as three commercial bays and the second level as professional office space. The city entered into a five-year lease with RCG for the lower level of the building to create nonprofit office space downtown.
"On behalf of Mayor Dusch and the City Council, I am excited about this new collaboration with our local nonprofits, who invest in our community daily," said City Manager Lloyd Payne. "They are vital to delivering services and goods to our citizens and, as such, deserve an affordable office space for their administrative functions."
The new addition to the city will feature office spaces ranging from 128 square feet to 317 square feet, with all-inclusive lease rates, including the cost of utilities and Wi-Fi. Rates are dependent upon the square footage of each office, ranging from $285 to $710 per month. The nonprofit center will feature new HVAC, carpet, paint, wiring and lighting. Occupants will have access to a new elevator and common conference room.
Interested nonprofits can apply by Feb. 1. The city will give priority to Concord-based nonprofits and second priority to Cabarrus County nonprofits. Office spaces will initially be limited to three offices per nonprofit applicant to provide more spaces for smaller and newer nonprofits that need a space to get established. If spaces remain available after the first application period due Feb. 1, the city will consider additional applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Eligible 501 (c) nonprofits that benefit the general public and contribute to the city's cultural, social and economic vitality are encouraged to apply by visiting https://www.concordnc.gov/NonProfitCenter.
The city's Planning & Neighborhood Development Department staff will review applications and negotiate leases based on the priorities and limits described above.