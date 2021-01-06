Concord to open non-profit center

CONCORD – The former City of Concord City Hall Annex building located at 66 Union St. S is currently under renovation, with a lower level dedicated to assisting local non-profits. The City expects the space to be ready for occupancy by May 1, 2021.
In August of 2019, the City of Concord sold the City Hall Annex building to RCG SE, LLC., who plan to redevelop the main level of the building as three commercial bays and the second level as professional office space. The City entered into a five-year lease with RCG for the lower level of the building to create non-profit office space downtown.
"On behalf of Mayor Dusch and the City Council, I am excited about this new collaboration with our local non-profits, who invest in our community daily," stated City Manager Lloyd Payne. "They are vital to delivering services and goods to our citizens and, as such, deserve an affordable office space for their administrative functions."
The new addition to the City will feature office spaces ranging from 128 SF – 317 SF., with all-inclusive lease rates, including the cost of utilities and Wi-Fi. Rates are dependent upon the square footage of each office ranging from $285 - $710 per month. The non-profit center will feature new HVAC, carpet, paint, wiring, and lighting. Occupants will have access to a new elevator and common conference room.
Interested non-profits may apply by February 1, 2021. The City will give priority to Concord-based non-profits and second priority to Cabarrus County non-profits. Office spaces will initially be limited to three offices per non-profit applicant to provide more spaces for smaller and newer non-profits that need a space to get established. If spaces remain available following the first application period due February 1, the City will consider additional applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Eligible 501 (c) non-profits that benefit the general public and contribute to the City's cultural, social, and economic vitality are encouraged to apply by visiting https://www.concordnc.gov/NonProfitCenter.
The City's Planning & Neighborhood Development Department staff will review applications and negotiate leases based on the priorities and limits described above.