Concord to open non-profit center

CONCORD – The former City of Concord City Hall Annex building located at 66 Union St. S is currently under renovation, with a lower level dedicated to assisting local non-profits. The City expects the space to be ready for occupancy by May 1, 2021.

In August of 2019, the City of Concord sold the City Hall Annex building to RCG SE, LLC., who plan to redevelop the main level of the building as three commercial bays and the second level as professional office space. The City entered into a five-year lease with RCG for the lower level of the building to create non-profit office space downtown.

"On behalf of Mayor Dusch and the City Council, I am excited about this new collaboration with our local non-profits, who invest in our community daily," stated City Manager Lloyd Payne. "They are vital to delivering services and goods to our citizens and, as such, deserve an affordable office space for their administrative functions."

The new addition to the City will feature office spaces ranging from 128 SF – 317 SF., with all-inclusive lease rates, including the cost of utilities and Wi-Fi. Rates are dependent upon the square footage of each office ranging from $285 - $710 per month. The non-profit center will feature new HVAC, carpet, paint, wiring, and lighting. Occupants will have access to a new elevator and common conference room.