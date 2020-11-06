Concord traffic shift scheduled for Derita Road

CONCORD – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will prepare to shift traffic on Derita Road between Aviation Boulevard and Myint Lane after 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, weather permitting. This shift is part of a $19.4 million project to widen Derita Road from north of Concord Mills Boulevard to Poplar Tent Road, approximately 2.4 miles.

Before the shift, crews will implement final striping and paving patterns to direct traffic to a new roadway alignment, allowing the second phase of construction to start in this area.

Drivers heading north on Derita Road from Christenbury Road will undergo a lane shift at Aviation Boulevard onto the new segment, shifting back to the existing roadway just north of Myint Lane.

The shift should be completed by the end of the day.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.