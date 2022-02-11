Concord voters may see a GO bond referendum on their ballot

She said there are several other large financial obligations the city is facing, and she wanted to see the funding spread around.

After the council's work session Tuesday night, some council members whittled down the list to be covered by a $60 million bond.

Several of the council members agreed that there were some projects they absolutely want to see happen in the city, like the Jim Ramseur park and several improvement projects.

Ultimately the council opted to take out the recreation center for Jim Ramseur Park and the second phase of the W. W. Flowe Park from future plans if the referendum goes through.

Despite the cuts, Council members Terry Crawford said there are still enough projects to have an impact on the city.

"This touches all areas of the city. It fulfills all the needs of the surveys taken in most cases, and it provides parks and upgrades to parks. So it does the job," he said."

The $60 million bond will have an equivalent three cent tax increase. These costs are not factoring in the upkeep of the parks.