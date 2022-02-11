Concord voters may see a GO bond referendum on their ballot

Concord voters will be looking at a $60 million general obligation bond and a three cent tax increase to fund the city's park projects.
At the Concord City Council's meeting Thursday night, the board voted to cap a potential general obligation bond (GO bond) at $60 million. The city is looking to put the GO bond on the ballot this year.
Plans for the bond are to cover the costs of the city's park projects.
Concord City Council has approved several plans and designs for parks over the past two years.
Those approved plans include the J.E. “Jim” Ramseur Park, the first park in the Northwest area of the city.
Originally, the total cost of all 10 park projects was at $104 million. If the GO Bond was set at $104 million, the equivalent tax rate increase would have been at five cents.
The majority of the council said they were uncomfortable with asking the public to vote on such a large bond, something Council member Jennifer Hubbard made clear at the work session.
"The total amount of $100 million does feel too large to me, personally," Hubbard said. "I think the big thing is, Parks an Rec is not the only big thing that we are looking at. It's not."
She said there are several other large financial obligations the city is facing, and she wanted to see the funding spread around.
After the council's work session Tuesday night, some council members whittled down the list to be covered by a $60 million bond.
Several of the council members agreed that there were some projects they absolutely want to see happen in the city, like the Jim Ramseur park and several improvement projects.
Ultimately the council opted to take out the recreation center for Jim Ramseur Park and the second phase of the W. W. Flowe Park from future plans if the referendum goes through.
Despite the cuts, Council members Terry Crawford said there are still enough projects to have an impact on the city.
"This touches all areas of the city. It fulfills all the needs of the surveys taken in most cases, and it provides parks and upgrades to parks. So it does the job," he said."
The $60 million bond will have an equivalent three cent tax increase. These costs are not factoring in the upkeep of the parks.
At the work session, Council member John Sweat said the council has heard significant feedback from the public that residents want more greenways, open space and parks in the city.
"This is something we've had voters approach us and they've said they want," Sweat said. "This is something we have talked about for two years."
If the city does not go forward with a GO bond, the city will be several years, potentially a decade out, before any funds will be available for the new park projects, officials said.
The city will have to go through a process before placing the GO bond in a referendum for vote.