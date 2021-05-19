Concord welcomes Emma Sellers as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator

CONCORD, NC – City Manager Lloyd Payne is proud to announce and welcome Emma Sellers as the City of Concord’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coordinator. Sellers will work with city leadership and community stakeholders to direct, coordinate, and implement programs and activities that establish DEI as a shared value across the organization and throughout the community.

“As our region and our city continues to become more diverse in its people and groups, being intentional about inclusion in our external and internal practices ensures that we will remain a viable city for our employees and our citizens,” said Sellers. “I look forward to working alongside city leaders to continue the work already being done for an inclusive community where everyone, regardless of their background, is a valued member of our community.”

Sellers will also serve as the city liaison to the Concord United Committee. City Council established the committee in February to examine racial inequities within city departments, programs, policies and procedures. The committee is charged with reporting back to Council on its findings and recommendations within one year. During the May 13 council meeting, City Council unanimously approved the 24 individuals who will serve on the committee.