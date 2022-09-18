Concord Wildlife Alliance hosts seventh Annual Kids in Nature Day

Concord Wildlife Alliance (CWA), the local chapter of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, is hosting a “Kids in Nature Day” on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. until noon at Woodlands Discovery, 8755 Poplar Tent Road. The event is free and open to all area families.

This will be CWA’s seventh year hosting the event with the goal of encouraging children and their families to play outside and learn more about nature and wildlife. The most popular activity in past years has been fishing in the on-site pond; fishing poles and bait are provided by CWA. Other events include education stations, crafts, and trail hikes.

The Kids in Nature Day event is sponsored by Concord Wildlife Alliance and the Great Outdoors University of NCWF and by the generous support of Lewis Tree Service.

Concord Wildlife Alliance’s mission is to protect, conserve and restore wildlife habitat in the Greater Concord area. CWA holds monthly educational programs and outings which are open to members and non-members alike.

Monthly programs are held at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, on the first Tuesday of the months from September through May. Outings are also planned throughout the year and during the summer months of June through August. Visit the CWA website at www.concordwildlifealliance.com for more details.