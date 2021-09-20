Concord Wildlife Alliance receives 'Chapter of the Year' award

RALEIGH, NC - A global pandemic and cancellation of all in-person events was no match for the creativity and adaptability of the Concord Wildlife Alliance. The Community Wildlife Chapter of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation earned top honors on Sept. 11 at the 57th Annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.

NCWF’s “Chapter of the Year” was among the 18 agency professionals, volunteers and organizations honored at a banquet in Cary, NC, for its dedication to North Carolina’s wildlife, habitat and natural resources.

NCWF Board Chair John Hairr and NC Wildlife Resources Commission Executive Director Cameron Ingram presented chapter members with a specially made mountain goat statuette following a video message from Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor said “investing in clean water, expanding clean energy and protecting waterways and greenways” will allow North Carolina to thrive and thanked honorees for their commitment to the state’s environment.