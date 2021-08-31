 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concord woman found dead following welfare check, son charged with murder
0 Comments

Concord woman found dead following welfare check, son charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Forest Kabusk

Paul Forest Kabusk was arrested by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Monday and charged with First Degree Murder after his mother was found dead in her home during a welfare check. 

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, August 30, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a welfare check on Rimer Road for a female that did not arrive at work and was not answering her telephone. When Deputies arrived, they located a deceased female, later identified as Robin Fink, 58, of Concord.

According to a press release, shortly after the deputy’s arrival the Sheriff’s Office received another call from a nearby resident advising that an unknown white male was at their door. They stated the white male then left their residence through the woods. Deputies quickly set up an area perimeter and began a K-9 track.

Paul Forest Kabusk was located by deputies and identified as the unknown white male described by the second caller, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said while the track was taking place, detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the crime scene and began their investigation. During the investigation, Detectives discovered the victim’s son, Paul Forest Kabusk, 24, of Concord, was responsible for the death of his mother, Robin Fink. Detectives established probable cause to arrest Paul Forest Kabusk for the following charge:

• 1 Count of 1st Degree Murder

Paul Forest Kabusk is incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under no bond pending his first appearance.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin baby pandas in France zoo gain weight and fur

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts