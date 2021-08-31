 Skip to main content
Concord woman found dead following welfare check
Concord woman found dead following welfare check

  • Updated
Paul Forest Kabusk

Paul Forest Kabusk was arrested by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Monday for First Degree Murder after his mother was found dead in her home during a welfare check. 

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

On August 30th, 2021 the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a welfare check on Rimer Road for a female that did not arrive at work and was not answering her telephone. When Deputies arrived, they located a deceased female, later identified as Robin Fink, 58 years old of Concord, North Carolina.

Shortly after the deputy’s arrival the Sheriff’s Office received another call from a nearby resident advising that an unknown white male was at their door. They stated the white male then left their residence through the woods. Deputies quickly set up an area perimeter and began a K-9 track. Paul Forest Kabusk was located by deputies and identified as the unknown white male described by the second caller.

While the track was taking place, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the crime scene and began their investigation. During the investigation, Detectives discovered the victim’s son, Paul Forest Kabusk, 24 years old, of Concord, North Carolina was responsible for the death of his mother, Robin Fink. Detectives established probable cause to arrest Paul Forest Kabusk for the following charge:

• 1 Count of 1st Degree Murder

Paul Forest Kabusk is currently incarcerated in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under no bond pending his first appearance.

