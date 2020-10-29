Concord woman receives Dogwood Award for Latino civic engagement work

CONCORD – Wendy Mateo-Pascual has worked to aid the Latino community in North Carolina for almost two decades. This month Attorney General Josh Stein presented her with a 2020 Dogwood Award for her work in Latino civic engagement.
Mateo-Pascual – a Concord resident of seven years – started her career working to aid the community y co-founding the Camino Community Center in Charlotte where she was executive director for 14 years. In that role, she helped start several health care and mental health programs.
She later cofounded and was a board advisor for El Puente Hispano – an organization that informs, prepares and educates families to promote equity and strengthen the community.
But in 2017 Mateo-Pascual moved her community work to focus on civic engagement. She joined the Civic Engagement Committee of Future Search Latino Leadership in Charlotte and led the "Latino Tu Voto Cuenta" campaign aiming to increase Latino voting participation and political representation.
She later became chair of the Latino Civic Engagement Committee. To keep her political work separate from El Puente Hispano, she left her board advisor position.
The Latino Civic Engagement focuses on educating members of the community in order to promote voting, political engagement and representation.
Mateo-Pascual said the major barrier for the Latino community with civic energumen is education. Since a good portion of the population has immigrated to the United States, people have to learn an entirely new government system.
Latino Civic Engagement runs a 6 week class for Latino community members that discusses different levels of government, how different positions are elected or appointed, what each government position does and how the United States election system functions.
“Many of our community members, they don’t have that information because the government in their countries operated in a different way,” She said. “Many of those countries didn’t have the divisions between city, county, state and federal government. Most decisions came from the federal government.”
Mateo-Pascual said that in most Latin American countries presidents are elected by popular vote and do not use an electoral college. In many countries positions like sheriff’s office or a judge is appointed.
The Latino Civic Engagement class is also held in Spanish. Mateo-Pascual said that community members feel better educated to learn about the government system in their first language before discussing it in English.
But the program doesn’t focus solely on voting. In order to make needed changes for the Latino community, Mateo-Pascual said, their voices need to be at the table.
“The Latino community is not only about immigration,” Mateo-Pascual said. “We also need a healthcare system that we can access. We also need more funding in education. We also need housing. We need better jobs. We need better salaries. All of those things are important for us. We have to be involved in these conversations.”
The Latino Civic Engagement cohort in Cabarrus County is run in partnership with El Puente Hispano. So far, 56 members have graduated from the program and 15 of those have been from the Cabarrus County cohort.
The program has also helped put forward two Latino community members to run for city council in Charlotte in 2019. Currently the program helped put forward a community member running for Union County Board of Education.
While the program is young, she said it has helped increase the Latino vote in the past three to four elections.
She said that increase is due in part to one of the program’s main accomplishments, dispelling the belief that political involvement has to be party based.
“A lot of people before the program thought of party Civic and political participation doesn’t mean you have to be Republican or Democrat,” Mateo-Pascual said. “It is that you are participating and bringing a voice to the table.”
