Concord woman receives Dogwood Award for Latino civic engagement work

“The Latino community is not only about immigration,” Mateo-Pascual said. “We also need a healthcare system that we can access. We also need more funding in education. We also need housing. We need better jobs. We need better salaries. All of those things are important for us. We have to be involved in these conversations.”

The Latino Civic Engagement cohort in Cabarrus County is run in partnership with El Puente Hispano. So far, 56 members have graduated from the program and 15 of those have been from the Cabarrus County cohort.

The program has also helped put forward two Latino community members to run for city council in Charlotte in 2019. Currently the program helped put forward a community member running for Union County Board of Education.

While the program is young, she said it has helped increase the Latino vote in the past three to four elections.

She said that increase is due in part to one of the program’s main accomplishments, dispelling the belief that political involvement has to be party based.

“A lot of people before the program thought of party Civic and political participation doesn’t mean you have to be Republican or Democrat,” Mateo-Pascual said. “It is that you are participating and bringing a voice to the table.”