Concord woman shares her 8-year weight loss journey, loses 144 pounds

Thankfully, some of the costs for the gym membership were alleviated by her insurance company. In recent years, it has become a trend for some insurance companies to offer programs that give reimbursements to members for fitness or weight management programs.

As Clingerman made her way toward her goal, she received a devastating diagnosis — throat cancer. She underwent chemotherapy as part of her treatment plan.

Now her cancer is in remission. She said coming out on the other side gave her a new fervor to continue with her healthy living lifestyle.

But that wasn’t the end of her health hurdles. Clingerman also experienced a collapsed lung in March. She said that prompted her to quit smoking.

“As long as I was smoking and for as many years, it was an absolute necessity to stop. It has been a struggle. But no matter what it is, when it’s hard, even if you want to give up, don’t give up,” she said. “Some days are better than others when it comes to getting to your goal — that’s for life in general but especially when it comes to changing habits.”