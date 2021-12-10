Concord woman shares her 8-year weight loss journey, loses 144 pounds

A local Concord woman is spreading a positive healthy living message after losing 144 pounds over eight years, all while battling type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism and throat cancer.
Carla Clingerman, 56, started her healthy lifestyle journey in 2012 after a trip to the doctor’s office where she was surprised by the number on the scale.
“When I saw that 297 pounds, I said, okay, I need to get it off,” Clingerman explained.
But there were other health matters that concerned Clingerman. She was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism — a condition in which someone isn’t producing enough thyroid hormone.
Hypothyroidism can affect a person’s metabolism and can cause sudden weight gain.
She wanted to not only lose weight but form different habits.
To get started on her journey, Clingerman set a size goal instead of a weight goal. She started at a size 20 pant and is now in a size 6.
In addition to starting an exercise plan, Clingerman said she also focused on her approach to food. The type 2 diabetes diagnosis had already prompted changes to Clingerman’s diet.
By 2016, Clingerman said she still hadn’t met her weight goals but had lost about 80 pounds. She decided to join the Planet Fitness location in Concord to get a better idea on how to exercise.
Thankfully, some of the costs for the gym membership were alleviated by her insurance company. In recent years, it has become a trend for some insurance companies to offer programs that give reimbursements to members for fitness or weight management programs.
As Clingerman made her way toward her goal, she received a devastating diagnosis — throat cancer. She underwent chemotherapy as part of her treatment plan.
Now her cancer is in remission. She said coming out on the other side gave her a new fervor to continue with her healthy living lifestyle.
But that wasn’t the end of her health hurdles. Clingerman also experienced a collapsed lung in March. She said that prompted her to quit smoking.
“As long as I was smoking and for as many years, it was an absolute necessity to stop. It has been a struggle. But no matter what it is, when it’s hard, even if you want to give up, don’t give up,” she said. “Some days are better than others when it comes to getting to your goal — that’s for life in general but especially when it comes to changing habits.”
One thing that keeps her going is her gym partner. Clingerman has a home health aid that works with her four and a half days out of the week.
Clingerman started bringing her health aid as a gym guest with her this past summer.
“I was her motivation to start with,” Clingerman said, “and now we kind of motivate each other.”
Now that she is at her weight goal, Clingerman said she has been focusing on getting in shape and building strength and stamina.
She said that has been the best part about the eight-year-long experience.
“Just being able to walk around a flea market,” Clingerman said. “I can walk through the aisles and I don’t get out of breath and I don’t have to stop to sit down.”
When encouraging people going on a similar journey, she said it can take time. And she reminds people to be patient.
“What I tell everybody is, when you plateau — and you are going to plateau — don’t give up. Just continue on,” she said.