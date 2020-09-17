Concord woman to be featured on Lay's Smiles bags across the nation

CONCORD — Pollyanna Neely has helped veterans all over the region transition to civilian life for years and now she will be getting recognition nationwide for her efforts.
Neely, a resident of Concord, was selected as one of 30 individuals to grace the front of Lay’s Smiles bags which is part of a promotion in which the company honors “ordinary” individuals doing extraordinary things.
“Across stores and within households, Lay’s has the power to reach millions of Americans every day,” Sadira Fulow, Vice President of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release. “We already know that what’s inside the bag brings joy, but turning the Lay’s bag into a canvas to multiply that happiness factor is what makes the Smiles program so special.”
Neely is the Chair of the Board of Active Veterans With Answers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit started in 2016 in China Grove providing information services and guidance for veterans, their family members, caregivers and survivors while helping them access benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and its subsidiaries.
A retired member of the Navy with more than 25 years of active military service, Neely and Vice Chair and co-founder Dionne Archibald found they were not the only ones in their peer group who struggled with navigating the transition from military to civilian life, so they decided to do what they could to help.
What has resulted is an extensive network of seminars, briefings and conferences for veterans to successfully make their transition.
Neely was nominated to be on Lay’s Smiles bags, but she has no idea who did so. But finding out she would be featured across the nation, as well as receive a donation to her organization, was a thrill and a highly unexpected one at that.
“I didn’t believe it. You receive notification and you just think, ‘Oh, more spam mail,’” she said with a laugh.
She continued: “It’s just an exciting time, it’s great for Operation Smile who we’re really doing it for and the opportunity to recognize not only my organization but the many other organizations, all 30 of us that are just doing great things.”
Operation Smile is a non-profit medical service organization that was founded in 1982 by Dr. William P. Magee, Jr. and his wife Kathy Magee.
The organization provides world-class cleft care in more than 30 countries supported by more than 6,000 volunteers from 60 countries. Children across the world have been able to receive safe surgery to treat cleft palates because of Operation Smile.
Lay’s is committing $1 million to Operation Smile as part of the Lay’s Smiles bags that will be featured across the nation.
Neely will be featured on Lay’s Limon, Lay’s Fried Pickles with Ranch, and — very fittingly considering her Navy background — Lay’s Sea Salt & Pepper.
She was very entertained by that one.
“Sea Salt & Pepper? Is that because I’m a sailor? Why is it not the original?” Neely joked. “But it didn’t matter to any of us. The flavors didn’t matter, just the opportunity to be a part of something that is so phenomenal for the world because Operation Smile is that big.
“And then to impact our nation with our smile all over the nation is extraordinary.”
This is the third year Lay’s has done the Smiles bags, but this iteration of the program has been made very unique by the presence of COVID-19 across the United States.
Normally Lay’s would fly all 30 honorees into Dallas where they would experience a VIP photo and video shoot, but due to the pandemic that event had to be cancelled.
But this gave all of the individuals a unique opportunity.
“We knew we couldn’t let a cancelled photo shoot keep Lay’s from sharing these inspiring stories with the world,” Furlow said.
The Smilers had to take all of their own photos to be featured on the bags, so images captured by family and friends will be those gracing bags across the nation.
It was an entertaining experience for Neely who said she can’t even remember how many photos were taken to get the right one, but she is sure her husband won’t want to see a camera for at least a couple of months after his recruitment into the project.
“We took so many pictures in this house,” she said. “The lighting here, the angle (here), oh my gosh, I don’t think my husband wants to take another picture of me for a while.”
That little extra effort is worth it though for the exposure Active Veterans With Answers will get as part of this program. It will be worth it for every single organization and individual being featured on Lay’s Smiles bags.
The bags will be in grocery store aisles across the country with unique QR codes people can scan to learn more about each individual and organization’s story.
Getting the chance to give even more aid to those she helps is what truly excites Neely.
“It’s just so important to have the exposure so they know they can look and find someone that’s willing to help them because they’re not alone,” she said. “That’s what we have to remember is we’re never alone, no matter what it is that someone needs there’s someone out there to help them because we’re all together.
“That’s how big this opportunity is for me, and I know it’s probably the same for the other Smilers as well. For people to know that we’re here and we’re here for them.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.