Concord woman to be featured on Lay's Smiles bags across the nation

It was an entertaining experience for Neely who said she can’t even remember how many photos were taken to get the right one, but she is sure her husband won’t want to see a camera for at least a couple of months after his recruitment into the project.

“We took so many pictures in this house,” she said. “The lighting here, the angle (here), oh my gosh, I don’t think my husband wants to take another picture of me for a while.”

That little extra effort is worth it though for the exposure Active Veterans With Answers will get as part of this program. It will be worth it for every single organization and individual being featured on Lay’s Smiles bags.

The bags will be in grocery store aisles across the country with unique QR codes people can scan to learn more about each individual and organization’s story.

Getting the chance to give even more aid to those she helps is what truly excites Neely.

“It’s just so important to have the exposure so they know they can look and find someone that’s willing to help them because they’re not alone,” she said. “That’s what we have to remember is we’re never alone, no matter what it is that someone needs there’s someone out there to help them because we’re all together.

“That’s how big this opportunity is for me, and I know it’s probably the same for the other Smilers as well. For people to know that we’re here and we’re here for them.”